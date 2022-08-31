Sylvester Stallone Responds To Jennifer Flavin's Divorce Filing; Denies Any Wrongdoing

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have been grabbing headlines following their separation after 25 years of marriage. In divorce papers accessed by TMZ, Flavin had accused the Rocky star of 'hiding assets' which had an 'adverse economic impact on the marital estate.' However, Stallone has denied any wrongdoing regarding their marital assets.

In court documents filed recently, obtained by E-News, Sylvester also opposed Flavin's request to have "exclusive use" of their Palm Beach home. For the unversed, Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce at a Florida court earlier this month. The duo shares three daughters - Sophia Stallone, 26, Sistine Stallone, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20.

Sylvester Stallone responds to Jennifer Flavin's divorce filing

The Rocky actor denied his estranged wife's allegations that he "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate." Stallone also didn't fight Flavin’s petition to restore her maiden name, further agreeing that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

"I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” a rep for Stallone previously told Page Six in a statement on the actor's behalf.

Following their separation, Stallone maintained that he'll always love the 'amazing woman' Flavin. Talking to TMZ, he said, "We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

Announcing their divorce, Flavin told PEOPLE, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters." She added, "I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

It was also reported that the couple had several issues for years and Flavin had 'enough'. A source told People, "They’ve been unhappy for quite some time and had discussions about waiting for their kids to be older to officially split." Flavin felt their separation was for the best.

