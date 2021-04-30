Sylvester Stallone Shares ‘bizarre’ Bloody Video From 'Rambo' Hails Artist's Makeup Skills

Actor Sylvester Stallone became a global phenomenon with his role of a soldier named 'John Rambo' in his first successful film First Blood. After the success of the film, he went on to essay the role in a total of five Rambo films from 1982 to 2019. The 74-year-old star took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to share a 'bizarre' video from his last Rambo film to hail the makeup skills from the film.

Sylvester Stallone shares a 'bizarre' make-up video from Rambo

In the video, Sylvester's face was seen covered in blood makeup from his forehead to the side of his neck and his left cheek had a deep cut. Both his eyes looked swollen and he could barely open them while talking in the video. His head was rested on a towel and he started the video by saying "Hi Kids obviously you can see I know you actually had a fight. No one made a collab on me so if anyone needs boxing instructions all the very best. You cannot swoop this man alive in the flesh", he said showing the injury makeup on his chest. "Call my boxing studio", he continued, "I think it's called sudden death on Washer, Ciao", he ended.

He wrote in the caption hailing the make-up artist saying "This is a little Bizarre but I wanted to show the amazing make-up skills of FIONA CUSH, , Who always makes me look so darn pretty... From the last Rambo." He also added a picture in the post in which he was seen smoking a cigar with his face covered in blood make-up.

About Sylvester Stallone in Rambo

After the success of First Blood in 1982, John Sylvester starred in Rambo: First Blood Part 2 in 1985 which is the second instalment and so far the most commercially successful film in the franchise grossing $300 million. His role was then reprised in the films Rambo III, Rambo, and Rambo: Last Blood. The film series follows the story of John Rambo, a United States Army Special Forces veteran, who is traumatized for life after fighting in the Vietnam war. However, his experience also gave him superior military skills which he uses to fight corrupt police officers, enemy troops, and drug cartels.

The last instalment of the film Rambo: Last Blood released on September 20, 2019, and Sylvester starred alongside Par Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada. The film opened to negative reviews and grossed $91..4 million worldwide against a production budget of $50 million while the advertising costs went up to $30 million.

