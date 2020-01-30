Sylvester Stallone Ditches Black Dye, Debuts In His Natural Grey Look

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most popular artists around the globe. Even after being 73-years-old, he gives many bodybuilding and fitness inspiration. The actor has mostly appeared in his black-dyed look but recently showed his new grey look, read to know.

Also Read | Sylvester Stallone And Other Hollywood Celebs Who Have Featured In Hindi Films

Sylvester Stallone reveals natural grey hear

Sylvester Stallone has been quite active on his social media handle on Instagram, where he has more than 11 million followers. In a recent video posted by him, he shows off his new undyed look. In the clip, the Oscar-nominated actor is seen chanting "Keep punching, my friend. Keep punching," in the back of his car as he pumps his fist.

Also Read | Rambo Hindi Remake: Tiger Shroff To Step In Sylvester Stallone's Shoes

Fans were quick to comment on his new look. One wrote: "Aren't easy to live this long with the fame and power. Proud of you with the silver hair." Another wrote: "Woah sly you look amazing". Other comments read: "Stay grey my friend, Stay grey #staygold"; "You look Greyt champ"; "Stay true to the gray!! Looks good on ya!"; "Loving the gray". [sic]

Also Read | Sylvester Stallone Compares Rambo With Frankenstein's Monster

Also Read | Salman Khan's Heartwarming Message To Sylvester Stallone

Over the past few weeks, Stallone has been appeared sporting a salt and pepper look. He has even uploaded several pictures with others. But now he has allowed his previously dyed black hair to grow out.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.