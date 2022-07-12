Sylvester Stallone's Action-thriller 'Samaritan' Gets Release Date; Check New Images

Superstar Sylvester Stallone will be seen as a retired superhero in the upcoming action-thriller project Samaritan, the official poster and new stills of which were released recently. The project is set to premiere on August 26, 2022, via the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Sylvester will be seen as the eponymous hero who has been incognito for two decades since his battle with his rival, Nemesis. He's then tempted out of his retirement by his teenage neighbour as crime gowns manifold in their Granite city.

Alongside the intense poster, Prime Video also released a trail of pictures from the Samaritan, which showcase Stallone wearing jeans and a hoodie. He's also seen throwing away an entire group of boys effortlessly in one of the stills, shedding light on his superhero powers.

Dropping the poster alongside the release date on their official Instagram handle, the OTT giant mentioned, "Time for this superhero to come out of retirement. Sylvester Stallone stars in @samaritanmovie, coming August 26." Take a look.

Here are the new images released by Amazon Prime video ahead of the film's release.

Talking about the film, Stallone said in a statement, "I love action films that also have heart. I wanted to be involved with Samaritan because this story has many layers that I think people can relate to. It’s something of a morality tale that is also very exciting to watch. We are thrilled that this will be seen globally on Prime Video where my fans and all audiences can enjoy it together around the world."

Apart from Sylvester Stallone, the film also stars Javon Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, and Moises Arias in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Julius Avery, while Bragi F. Scut penned the screenplay.

