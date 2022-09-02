Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Filed For Divorce Because Of Their Age-gap?: Report

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have been garnering massive attention from fans as the duo recently decided to get separated. There have been several rumours regarding the reason behind their divorce including Flavin’s accusations about 'hiding assets' which had an 'adverse economic impact on the marital estate.' However, Stallone denied his wife's allegations that he engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Amid the rumours, it was recently reported that the reason behind Flavin filing for divorce was due to the huge age gap between her and Stallone.

Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce due to THIS reason

According to People, a source recently told the outlet that the age gap might have been the reason behind Jennifer Flavin filing for divorce as Sylvester is 76 and Flavin 54. Stating further, the source revealed that the duo are very different people, age-wise and in temperament and claimed that things have changed between them after being together for years. “What was once exciting and challenging is now routine and irritating,” the source revealed. It was further claimed that Stallone’s impulsive behaviour was a major reason behind the split and mentioned how Stallone tends to do things on a whim without asking Flavin before.

Previously, when Jennifer Flavin announced her separation from Sylvester Stallone, she told the outlet, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward." On the other hand, Sylvester Stallone reacted to the same and told TMZ, "We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

Image: AP