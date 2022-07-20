Taika Waititi Talks About Thor's Return After Love And Thunder; 'That Was A Surprise...'

Marvel Studios has brought a lot of changes in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the legacy of most of the first six Avengers is being continued by some new characters, it is hard to guess if the previous stars will continue their run in the MCU.

Director Taika Waititi was also sceptical about Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder's run in the series until he watched his latest flick Thor: Love And Thunder. Along with him, Chris Hemsworth was also unaware of the same.

In a recent interview with Insider, Taika Waititi revealed he was unaware if Thor would return till the end of the latest film Thor: Love And Thunder. The actor-director revealed he did not know what Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige had in mind about the character and Thor's return came to him as a surprise. He quipped how he got to know about it while watching the film in the theatre. He also added that Chris Hemsworth also did not know about his return and called his Thor the "best character."

Taika Waititi said, "Well, guess what? That was a surprise to me, too. I’m not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, ‘Oh, shit. Really?’ Even Chris was like, ‘What?’ But, of course he’ll be back." Waititi further added, "He’s the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he’s the most fun to watch."

It was not just the actor-director duo, but also the film's writer, Kaytin Robinson, who was unaware of Thor's return. In an interview with Variety, Robinson reveals she was taken aback by the announcement of Thor's return as well as Bret Goldstein's appearance as Hercules in the movie. She said, "I saw that at the premiere with everybody else. In the same way that I guess [Taika Waititi] didn’t know Thor was coming back, I did not know that Roy Kent was Hercules."

More about Thor: Love And Thunder

Thor: Love And Thunder marked the fourth instalment in the Thor series. The film takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame as Thor leaves with his Guardians Of The Galaxy buddies. The movie also marked the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who now has the powers of Thor and the ability to lift Mjolnir. The film also starred Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale and Taika Waititi and hit the theatres on July 8.

Image: AP/Instagram/@chrishemsworth