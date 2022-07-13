Thor 4: DYK 'screaming Goats' Were Inspired By Taylor Swift's Meme? Taika Waititi Reveals

Marvel studios once again took fans on a thrilling, adventurous journey of God of Thunder with Thor: Love and Thunder. The film witnessed Chris Hemsworth playing the titular superhero, Thor Odinson, as he puts the greatest team together to fight against the powerful super villain, God Butcher aka Gorr.

Among all the terrific scenes of the Chris Hemsworth-starrer, the major highlight of the film was the 'screaming goat' scene that managed to grab fans' attention. Recently, director Taika Waititi spilled beans about the same and revealed that it was inspired by Taylor Swift.

Taika Waititi reveals 'screaming goats' scene was inspired by Taylor Swift

In the latest interaction with Insider, director Taika Waititi revealed that one of the most memorable scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder was the 'screaming goats' scene which was inspired by a viral meme revolving around Taylor Swift's I Knew You Were Trouble.

In the film, two goats arrive in the initial scenes. They were gifted to Thor after one of his successful adventures and they lead the god of thunder’s flying 'chariot'. However, explaining the scene, Waititi revealed that although the goats were always going to be a part of the film, they 'were never meant to be screaming.' He said-

"The goats were always going to be in there because they are in the comics, but we didn’t know how they would sound. Then someone in post-production found this meme of a Taylor Swift song that has screaming goats in it. I didn’t even know that existed. So I hear the screaming goats and I just felt it was awesome. A lot of people think it’s me screaming. It’s not."

Waititi further revealed that they just accidentally added it and the outcome came out to be hilarious. He further went on to add that the goat screams came to his attention when Taylor's meme was included in an update on the creation of the goats by the vendors. He said, "One of the vendors that was making the (computer-generated) goats'' and for the sound, he ended up adding "the fan-made one with the goat sounds." "We just thought it was so funny." he added

For the unversed, the superhero film made its way to the theatres on 7 July 2022. Apart from Hemsworth, it also stars Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, and many others.

Image : ap/ insta-chrishemsworth