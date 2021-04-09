Last Updated:

Taika Waititi's 'Save Ralph' Short Film: Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani Urge Fans To Watch

Humane Society International released their stunning animated short film Save Ralph on April 6 featuring Taika Waititi's voice. Watch the film here —

Humane Society International released their animated short film Save Ralph on April 6 and Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani are urging their fans to watch this spectacular movie. Written and directed by Spencer Susser (Hesher), the story revolves around a rabbit who is a lab “tester.” — basically putting light on the cruelty of cosmetic testing.

Highlighting the issue of cosmetic animal testing, Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi lent his voice to the rabbit. The documentary-style short also features the voices of Ricky Gervais, Zac Efron, Olivia Munn, Tricia Helfer, Rodrigo Santoro, and Pom Klementieff.

Humane Society International works around the globe to promote the human-animal bond, rescue and protect dogs and cats, improve farm animal welfare, protect wildlife, promote animal-free testing and research, respond to natural disasters and confront cruelty to animals in all of its forms, according to their website.

 

 

 

