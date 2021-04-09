Taika Waititi's 'Save Ralph' Short Film: Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani Urge Fans To Watch

Humane Society International released their animated short film Save Ralph on April 6 and Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani are urging their fans to watch this spectacular movie. Written and directed by Spencer Susser (Hesher), the story revolves around a rabbit who is a lab “tester.” — basically putting light on the cruelty of cosmetic testing.

Highlighting the issue of cosmetic animal testing, Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi lent his voice to the rabbit. The documentary-style short also features the voices of Ricky Gervais, Zac Efron, Olivia Munn, Tricia Helfer, Rodrigo Santoro, and Pom Klementieff.

Humane Society International works around the globe to promote the human-animal bond, rescue and protect dogs and cats, improve farm animal welfare, protect wildlife, promote animal-free testing and research, respond to natural disasters and confront cruelty to animals in all of its forms, according to their website.

Help #SaveRalph and countless other animals still used around the world for cosmetic testing! In fact, alarmingly, animal testing is still legal in 80% of countries.



WATCH the film and TAKE ACTION to help stop this cruelty now: https://t.co/4mfW46hF7Ohttps://t.co/mzA1UmHDFF — Humane Society International (@HSIGlobal) April 6, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.