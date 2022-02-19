Tales Of The Walking Dead: Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez & Others Roped In For Series Spinoff

American TV network aka AMC is expanding The Walking Dead universe with its upcoming fourth spin-off series Tales of the Walking Dead, a new episodic anthology series that is all set to make its debut in mid-2022. The initial The Walking Dead series is based on the comic book of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard.

The makers of the post-apocalyptic horror drama had earlier revealed a few names for the cast line-up of the series. However, recently they have roped in Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Jesse T. Usher and many others.

The cast line-up of the Tales of Walking death

Recently, the makers of the Tales of the Walking Dead series have taken new cast members on board including Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher and Gage Munroe. They will join the previously announced cast members including Daniella Pineda, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu, Anthony Edwards, and Jillian Bell.

The series will be produced by Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe along with Channing Powell, who has worked as a writer and producer on the flagship series The Walking Dead and its first spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead.

As per the reports of the Deadline, recently the execute producer of the series Gimple opened up on the new additions and said-

“Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, and Jessie are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories. We’re excited for them to come walk with us”

Powell also added his inputs about the show and said-

“Somehow we have lucked into the greatest cast — Olivia, Jessie, Embeth, Danny, Loan… We’ve been hoping these episodes will feel like unique, little films and with this range of actors, we are well on our way”

More about Tales of the Walking Dead

The first season of the upcoming anthology series will comprise six one-hour episodes, focussing on both new and established characters set in the world of the original series. It will feature standalone stories from the original show’s zombie-infested universe. Further, the series might premiere on AMC+ and AMC this year, though there is no official confirmation on the release date.

IMAGE:AP/TWITTER-@WALKINGDEAD_AMC/INSTA-DANNYRAMIREZ