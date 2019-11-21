Tan France Of Queer Eye Fame Gives A Shoutout To Rani Mukherji

Tanveer Wasim popularly known as Tan France is an English television personality, fashion designer and author. He was raised and born in Doncaster, England to a strict Muslim family. His interest in fashion began at a very young age as he was inspired by clothes that were made in his grandparent’s factory for Disney. After graduation, Tan France reportedly worked for Zara. Tan France is currently the fashion expert for the Netflix series Queer Eye.

Tan France is an influential Instagram sensation. He is an active social media influencer who has inspired many. He has created an account named shaded on Instagram to celebrate every skin tone. He keeps reminding his fans and followers that every shade of skin is desirable through his page.

Recently, Tan France took to Instagram to give a shout out to the Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji. His post was for all his South Asian followers who would go mad to see Rani Mukherjee on-screen. Rani Mukerji has a slightly darker skin tone and Tan France’s post speaks how people used to get excited to see Rani Mukherjee and how she was desired by many with that skin tone.

