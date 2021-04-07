Tara Reid Drops Hint About 'American Pie 5'; Calls Its Script 'one Of The Best Ones'

American Pie might return for a fifth instalment and it is none other than lead actor Tara Reid who has hinted about it, in a recent interview. The actor shared that the script has already been done for the fifth movie of the franchise and it is one of the best so far. Read along to know more details about the movie.

Tara Reid hints at the fifth instalment of American Pie

Reid recently attended the Malibu birthday bash of Cassie Scerbo, where she got in a conversation with ET Online. She was asked about the possibility of the cast of the American Pie franchise coming together for a fifth instalment and she said that it might happen, and then added she can't give a specific timeline but it will happen for sure. She added that all the actors will have to come together at the same time and have similar schedules. The actor made sure that she didn’t spill too much about it and watched her words, further adding that a script has already been penned, and sent out.

Tara Reid also mentioned that the script is amazing and the movie will happen, but she doesn't know when and while talking about the script she said, “it's one of the best ones”. The actor appeared in the first, second and fourth instalment of the movies, along with Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Sean William Scott, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Mena Suvari, Natasha Lyonne, Shannon Elizabeth and Chris Kline among others. She revealed that the cast has stayed connected even after all these years.

Reid further stated that the cast members stay in touch in different ways and also shared that her bond with her American Pie co-stars will last "forever”. Tara expressed that when you grow up with someone or co-star with them in your breakout films, those people can never be forgotten and those bonds are life long. The actor was also asked if she thinks her movie Sharknado might get any more sequels, but she denied it and said that it already ended on an accurate note.

Promo Image Courtesy: Tara Reid's Instagram