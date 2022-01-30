Taylor Lautner Spills Beans On How He Proposed To His Fiancee Taylor Dome

Twilight star Taylor Lautner took fans by surprise when he announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Taylor Dome, with glimpses of the dreamy proposal setup. The 29-year-old has now spilt beans on how the sweet gesture came about, quipping that it was pretty simple and 'straightforward' just like Dome wanted. He also joked about the 'incredible narcissism' of being engaged to someone with the same name, and how Dome will soon share his surname as well. "It's going to get very confusing … the narcissism is incredible," he said.

In a conversation with Access Hollywood, as per People, Lautner stated that he was intrigued by Dome in their very first meeting and looked forward to knowing her more. "I really, really could see a future with her," he stated. He also called himself extremely 'lucky' to have been chosen by such a 'fantastic woman'.

On how the proposal came about, Taylor quipped that it was pretty simple as opposed to how elaborate it may have looked in the pictures. "She always has said, 'I don't want anything special. I don't want anything big and grand. Do it in the kitchen," he stated.

Dome then told Lautner about how she wanted the proposal to be and said, "One night after we eat in the kitchen, that's all I want. Simple." Respecting her choice, Taylor "did it big in the kitchen" and prepared everything while Dome was away. "I got tons of flowers and candles and a sign. So when she came home at the end of the day, after a long day of work, she walked into that," he mentioned, calling it a "lovely surprise".

Dome was overwhelmed by the whole situation and 'struggled' to say yes at first. Taylor mentioned she was 'weeping so hard' and 'couldn't even walk up' to him. "So I was on my mark and I had to leave the mark to go get her to lift her up from crying … It took a sec, but it was super sweet." he stated.

For the uninitiated, Taylor and Dome were first introduced by Lautner's sister Makena Moore, and the duo went public with their romance in 2018.

