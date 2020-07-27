Taylor Swift's 'folklore' Cardigan Has Got Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia 'obsessed'

Taylor Swift recently made Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant’s day by gifting her a special gift. The singer gifted a cardigan inspired by Taylor Swift's folklore. The 17-year-old couldn’t help but express her excitement on her Instagram story.

Natalia Bryant took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the cardigan. She wrote, “Thank you so much @taylorswift…I am OBSESSED with ‘folklore’." Natalia Bryant’s mother Vanessa also shared a pic of Natalia holding up the gift, writing, “Thank you @taylorswift #Cardigan.” The singer gifted the cardigan that fans spotted her wearing in Taylor Swift's Cardigan music video. Take a look at Natalia Bryant's photo.

About Taylor Swift's folklore album

Taylor Swift's album folklore is here with some age-old connections and new Easter Eggs. Taylor Swift announced that she is dropping a surprise 8th studio album at midnight on July 23. Taking to her Twitter, Taylor Swift stated that her new album, titled folklore, was an entirely "brand new album of songs". Alongside the release announcement, Taylor Swift also shared the album's cover art and revealed that it would feature multiple collaborations, including one with Bon Iver.

In the post, Taylor Swift revealed that this brand new album would feature songs that she had poured all of her "whims, dreams, fears and musings into". She also shared a preorder link in her tweet. Alongside the cover art, Taylor Swift also posted a picture of a note that shared more details about folklore. Taylor Swift's album folklore has 16 tracks with a bonus track, The Lakes.

Surprise ðŸ¤— Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

With over 35.47 million streams on the first day of release on Apple Music and over 1.3 million copies sold worldwide within 24 hours, Taylor Swift's latest album folklore is reported to have set a new record. As per reports, the album was streamed 80.6 million times on Spotify, breaking the record for first-day album streams by a female artist. The 30-year-old ten times Grammy winner had signed the folklore deal with Republic Records and Universal Music Group distributers which has earned her mind-blowing reviews and legendary sales. As mentioned on the Republic Records website, Taylor Swift is “the only female artist to have six albums each sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week (Fearless, Speak Now, RED, 1989, reputation and Lover).”

