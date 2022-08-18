Taylor Swift Got Rejected For A Part In 'Twilight: New Moon'; Director Reveals Why

Taylor Swift was turned down for a role in the popular fantasy movie Twilight: New Moon as the director thought her appearance would take away from the film. According to the Independent, Chris Weitz, who helmed the project, revealed that he 'reluctantly' had to deny Swift a part of an extra in the background as it would be a huge 'distraction'.

In a podcast interview with The Twilight Effect with Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe, Chris quipped that he lost the opportunity to hang out with the pop star, however, that decision was in the best interest of the movie. Twilight: New Moon came as the second film in The Twilight Saga film series and starred Kristen Stewart ( Bella Swan), Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen), as well as Taylor Lautner (Jacob Black) in the lead roles.

Taylor Swift got rejected for a part in Twilight: New Moon

Chris mentioned, "Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard, and Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie, not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard!’”

He continued, "She would be someone at the cafeteria, or the diner or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie." Chris turned down the proposal, mainly because he thought that the “surprise appearance of a major celebrity would distract from the rest of the movie”.

The director further explained, "The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything."

Interestingly, Taylor also dated Twilight star Taylor Lautner, who took on the role of werewolf Jacob Black in the films. The duo met on the sets of the rom-com drama Valentine’s Day, which came out in 2010.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SWNBELLA/ AP)