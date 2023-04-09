Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Break Up After Six Years Of Relationship: Report

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly parted ways. The couple dated for six years before calling it quits. The news of their breakup is doing the rounds on the Internet.

According to a report in Entertainment Tonight, the couple broke up a few weeks ago. "The split was amicable and it was not dramatic. Taylor and Joe's relationship had just run its course. It's why Alwyn hasn't been spotted at any of the singer's shows," a source told ET. For the unversed, the Lavender Haze singer is currently busy with her Eras tour. The show will be held in Tampa, Florida next week.

About Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn began dating in 2016. Their dating rumours began soon after they were snapped while holding hands on a rare public appearance in London. The singer also skipped the Grammys Award ceremony and attended the BAFTAs with Joe. While they tried their best to keep their relationship under wraps but during the pandemic, the couple made their relationship official by beginning to collaborate on music together.

Alwyn collaborated with the singer-songwriter on albums including Folklore and Evermore. While Folklore won the Grammy in 2021 for the best album of the year, Evermore was nominated in 2022 for the same category. During her acceptance speech, Taylor gave an adorable shout-out to her beau and said, "Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I wrote, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine." Back in October, a source close to the development told People, " "is very happy" in their relationship. "He is her rock. Their relationship is mature and wonderful."