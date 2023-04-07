Taylor Swift Arrives At Her The Eras Tour Concerts In THIS! Viral Video Discloses Secret

Taylor Swift’s entrance at her concerts has been a topic of much discussion. The pop singer has made headlines for her eccentric entrance during her ongoing 'The Eras Tour' as well. It was rumoured that Swift arrives at the venue in a janitor's cart, hiding amidst brooms and mops. The rumour soon became an urban legend and Swifties began their investigation into the matter.

After news broke that Taylor might be using a janitor’s cart to travel to her concert venues, fans of the singer began to gather proof to support the claim. Several videos surfaced on the internet that provided some clarification on the matter, but none of the videos spelt the truth out distinctly.

However, a new video from singer Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' concert now shows the singer clearly being carried around in the cart and coming out of the cart to take the stage.

Welcome back to tour equipment 101. Yes that is very clearly Taylor swift but not for the reasons y’all are saying. Yes clearly there is not a cart of cleaning supplies on tour. But the other main indicator isn’t actually that it’s too heavy but that it’s too light https://t.co/c5UPlRU7lC — Remi ×͜× (@fenway_horan) April 2, 2023

ma’am are you stepping out of the cleaning cart 🤨 pic.twitter.com/65ieLuDBGD — petie (eras 5/13 💜) (@taylorstwink_) April 1, 2023

LOL SHE REALLY IS IN THE JANITOR CART. #TSTheErasTour #taylorswift https://t.co/fsrEzlQlc5 — Amanda (Only Here for TS Eras Tour) (@amandapeck88) April 3, 2023

Taylor’s quirky choice of transportation is no news to Swifties. The singer is known to use various odd methods to go around so that she can make her way in and out of places without being surrounded by crowds. Previously, in an interview with Vogue, singer Zayn Malik confirmed the rumour that Taylor even hides in a suitcase to travel around.

Taylor Swift pulls off stunts on 'The Eras Tour'

With each day of 'The Eras Tour' passing, Taylor Swift continues to surprise fans and make headlines. Previously, the singer shocked fans when she took a dive, seemingly on a concrete floor, mid-concert, and came out on the other end in a different outfit. The stunt left fans amazed and initiated a conversation about how she did it. The answer is simple - inflatable airbags. A video taken from the top angle at the concert explains the stunt clearly.

That's my video!! please give creds if you plan on using them🫶🏼 I have no problem all the videos are for you guys to share just please credit me, bc I tried my best to get this shoots took some effort! 💗💗 #ArlingtonTSTheErasTour https://t.co/U1x5DCVEyf — Carolina The Lucky One (@carolinatswift) April 4, 2023

Using this technique the singer simply went underneath the stage, went for a quick change and appeared on the other end in an all-new costume, leaving the fans startled. Taylor Swift kickstarted her 52-date 'The Eras Tour' on March 17 from Arizona. It will conclude on August 9 in Los Angeles. The tour features songs from various Swift albums which she recorded over the years.