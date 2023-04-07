Last Updated:

Taylor Swift Arrives At Her The Eras Tour Concerts In THIS! Viral Video Discloses Secret

Taylor Swift is currently on her 52-date 'The Eras Tour'. A new viral video has put all rumours about the singer’s entrance to her concerts to rest.

Shreya Pandey
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s entrance at her concerts has been a topic of much discussion. The pop singer has made headlines for her eccentric entrance during her ongoing 'The Eras Tour' as well. It was rumoured that Swift arrives at the venue in a janitor's cart, hiding amidst brooms and mops. The rumour soon became an urban legend and Swifties began their investigation into the matter.

After news broke that Taylor might be using a janitor’s cart to travel to her concert venues, fans of the singer began to gather proof to support the claim. Several videos surfaced on the internet that provided some clarification on the matter, but none of the videos spelt the truth out distinctly.

However, a new video from singer Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' concert now shows the singer clearly being carried around in the cart and coming out of the cart to take the stage. 

Taylor’s quirky choice of transportation is no news to Swifties. The singer is known to use various odd methods to go around so that she can make her way in and out of places without being surrounded by crowds. Previously, in an interview with Vogue, singer Zayn Malik confirmed the rumour that Taylor even hides in a suitcase to travel around. 

Taylor Swift pulls off stunts on 'The Eras Tour'

With each day of 'The Eras Tour' passing, Taylor Swift continues to surprise fans and make headlines. Previously, the singer shocked fans when she took a dive, seemingly on a concrete floor, mid-concert, and came out on the other end in a different outfit. The stunt left fans amazed and initiated a conversation about how she did it. The answer is simple - inflatable airbags. A video taken from the top angle at the concert explains the stunt clearly. 

Using this technique the singer simply went underneath the stage, went for a quick change and appeared on the other end in an all-new costume, leaving the fans startled. Taylor Swift kickstarted her 52-date 'The Eras Tour' on March 17 from Arizona. It will conclude on August 9 in Los Angeles. The tour features songs from various Swift albums which she recorded over the years. 

