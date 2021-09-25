'Teen Wolf' To Make Comeback As Feature Film After Series Run: Reports

Teen Wolf is all set to make a comeback in the form of feature film almost after three decades. The story, which has been popular as a supernatural teen drama in the past decade, will once again make a comeback in a big-screen format. Jeff Davis, who has led the series adaptation, has been tasked with the job of bringing the story alive on film again.

As per a report on Variety, the movie revival of Teen Wolf is being worked out by the series creator Jeff David. He has signed an overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. The series used to air on the MTV network for six seasons.

'Teen Wolf' to return as a film

Davis has signed a multi-year deal in which he will be writing and executive produce the film. Discussions on bringing the cast of the original series are also underway.

The series had starred Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Dylan O'Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Daniel Sharman, Shelley Hennig, Arden Cho, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, JR Bourne, among others.

The writer is also said to be agreed to adapt Edo Van Belkom’s Wolf Pack books as a part of the deal.

The series had first streamed in 2011. It then ran for a total of six seasons. The series has been felicitated at numerous awards, bagging trophies at Saturn Awards and Teen Choice awards.

The first Teen Wolf movie had released in 1985. It had been released as a romantic comedy then. The film starred Michael J Fox in the lead role of a high school student, who discovers that he is a werewolf.

It was directed by Rod Daniel and was written by Jeph Loeb and Matthew Weisman. The movie also starred James Hampton, Scott Paulin, Susan Ursitti, Jerry Levine, Matt Adler and Jay Tarses in supporting roles.

The movie then developed into different versions. The first was an animated version, that aired as a series in 1986-87. The movie then returned for a sequel in 1987.

The sequel then featured Jason Bateman in the role of a protagonist, making his debut with the movie. James Hampton, John Astin and Kim Darby were the other members of the cast.

