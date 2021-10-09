Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey Is Excited About Upcoming Revival Film, Recalls Playing Scott

Teen Wolf heartthrob, Tyler Posey recently opened up about what excites him the most about the show's upcoming revival movie. The film will be based on Scott McCall's life as a teenager living in California, who comes in contact with a werewolf, which changes his life forever. Scott McCall will be portrayed by Posey, who will find himself having to fight off supernatural threats during the course of the film.

Tyler Posey opens up about 'Teen Wolf'

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor mentioned that he was extremely excited and happy to step into the role of Scott again. Speaking about his character, he said that he 'misses and loves him'. The actor also stated that he was excited to play the role of the older version of Scott, given that the original series was majorly based on the characters' high school.

Loosely based on a 1985 film by the same name, Scott will be seen trying to protect himself and his loved ones against supernatural threats. He will take the help of his friends and 'reluctant allies' to face these threats, which also trying to focus on other aspects of his life.

'Teen Wolf' clocks four years

The news of the upcoming film began to make the rounds when the Teen Wolf finale clocked four years. It was announced that the creator of the show, Jeff Davis, would be the writer and executive producer for the film. The upcoming movie is slated to release in 2022 on the streaming service, Paramount+. The announcement also came with some interesting news for fans when it was revealed that the film will see a 'new terrifying evil' in Beacon Hills, along with other antagonists.

The series saw Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Colton Haynes, Holland Roden, Daniel Sharman, Shelley Hennig, Arden Cho, Linden Ashby, Dylan Sprayberry, Melissa Ponzio, JR Bourne, and others take on pivotal roles. Apart from Tyler Posey, there is still no news about which of the other characters will be seen on screen again. The series first hit the screens in 2011 and quickly began a fan-favourite as it ran for six seasons.

(Image: AP)