Thanksgiving: Five Must-watch Episodes From The NBC Series F.R.I.E.N.D.S

FRIENDS remains one of the biggest pop culture series even after debuting 25 years ago. With Thanksgiving 2019 round the corner, it is almost time for the turkey, stuffing, and Friends marathons. The NBC series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, included many famous guest stars in its thanksgiving episodes. Read ahead to get a list of best Friends Thanksgiving episodes that ever existed.

FRIENDS: Best Thanksgiving episodes

The One With the Rumor (Season 8, Episode 9)

A special visit from Monica's old friend Will Colbert (Brad Pitt) takes a hilarious turn for the worse when it's revealed that Will used to be in an "I Hate Rachel" club with Ross. Rachel finds out about the rumour that the club spread about her as well. Meanwhile, Joey is asked to eat almost an entire turkey by himself.

The One With All the Thanksgivings (Season 5, Episode 8)

This episode is one of the most-loved episodes from the series. The episode shows all 6 sharing their worst holiday experiences. The end of this episode includes one of the most memorable moments from the series – a.k.a. when Monica shows up with a turkey on her head in an attempt to make Chandler feel better.

The One Where Ross Got High (Season 6, Episode 9)

Chandler and Monica are hosting Thanksgiving and Judy and Jack Geller are coming over. Things get trickier, though, when the Gellers announce that they don't like Chandler because they think he smoked pot in college. There are so many other great elements also like how Phoebe briefly nurses a crush on Monica’s dad.

The One With the Football (Season 3, Episode 9)

Football lovers and enthusiasts will especially appreciate Ross and Monica's intense rivalry over the sport. During the game, Joey and Chandler find time to compete for the affections of a Dutch girl. The episode ends with the traditional group dinner after the football match.

The One With Chandler In A Box (Season 4, Episode 8)

While it seriously pains us to watch Joey and Chandler fight, the idea of Chandler sitting in a box for six hours is seriously amusing. Monica hurts her eye and falls for the on-call eye doctor—aka her ex-boyfriend's son. Ross realizes that Rachel sometimes exchanges gifts that she receives.

