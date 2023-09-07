That 70s Show Actor Danny Masterson To Get Conviction For 2 Rapes

That 70s Show is one of the most popular sitcoms worldwide. Several actors from the show such as Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Topher Grace went on to have long-running careers in Hollywood. Danny Masterson, who on the other hand enjoyed an immense height of success with the show, will soon get a verdict over his rape case trial.

3 things you need to know:

Materson was convicted of raping two women almost two decades ago.

His legal team has appealed for a new trial.

Materson was found guilty on May 31 after appearing before a jury of five men and seven women.

Materson to receive a 30-year-long sentence?

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo is set to sentence the 47-year-old actor after ruling on a defence motion for a new trial that she’s very likely to reject, and after hearing impact statements from the victims.

(Danny Materson as Steven Hyde in That '70s Show)

The jury had found Materson guilty of the two attacks after deliberating on the decision over seven days. On the third count of Masterson raping his longtime girlfriend, the jury didn’t arrive at a unanimous verdict. These verdicts were reached in the second trial, as the jury had failed to reach a verdict on the three counts of forcible rape earlier. The previous trial had been declared a mistrial, and a second trial was initiated.

Did Materson try to escape consequences?

Prosecutors alleged that Masterson used his prominence in the Church of Scientology — where all three women were also members at the time — to avoid consequences for decades after the attacks.

The women blamed the church for their hesitancy in going to police about Masterson. They testified that when they reported him to Scientology officials, they were told they were not raped, were put through ethics programs themselves, and were warned against going to law enforcement to report a member of such high standing.

(With inputs from AP)