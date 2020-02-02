'The Abyss' To 'The Theory Of Everything': Movies Every Physics Student Must Watch

School and college make it hard to juggle studies with entertainment. It would be fun to blend the two things and make education more entertaining. To unload the burden off you, we have compiled some of the best physics movies to make learning enjoyable. So, here is a list of some of the best physics movies that you must watch. These are among the most iconic Hollywood movies.

Also read: SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT: UK Engraves A 'Black Hole' On A 50p Coin To Honour Stephen Hawking And It Looks Out Of The World

1. The Abyss

Released in 1989, this science fiction movie is quite ahead of its time. The Abyss is directed by James Cameron and features Ed Harris, Michael Biehn, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio in the lead roles. The movie revolves around an American submarine which sinks in the sea.

When the research team works on to recover it, they discover something unexpected in the process. The Abyss garnered critical praise and received Oscar Award for Best Visual Effects and three nods in other categories.

Also read: There's No God; No One Directs Our Fate: Stephen Hawking In His Final Book 'Brief Answers To The Big Questions'

2. The Theory of Everything

This romantic drama flick is based on the life of legendary Stephen Hawking. Helmed by James Marsh, The Theory of Everything revolves around his diagnosis and personal relationships.

The biopic stars Felicity Jones and Effie Redmayne in the prominent roles. This movie received massive appreciation and numerous awards, including an Oscar, besides five nominations.

The Theory Of Everything first opened in the US five years ago this week! This photo of Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones was taken at the LA premiere 📸 #thetheoryofeverything #eddieredmayne #felicityjones pic.twitter.com/GNPZxihloe — Working Title (@Working_Title) November 27, 2019

3. Particle Fever

Particle Fever is a documentary film about the experimental scientists who try to re-create the conditions from the big-bang theory. Their purpose is to investigate the origin of matter and attempt to unfold the mysteries related to the universe. The movie was released in 2013 and received high praise from physics lovers.

Mark thanks Stephen for giving @ParticleFever inaugural Stephen Hawking Science Communication in Film Medal pic.twitter.com/Pk1lpJvbQM — Particle Fever (@ParticleFever) July 7, 2016

Also read: As Stephen Hawking Embarks On His Space-time Adventure, Here's A Brief History Of The Immortal "Master Of The Universe"

Also read: Stephen Hawking's Books To Read To Fall In Love With The Theory Of The Universe!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.