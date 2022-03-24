'The Adam Project': Mumbai Police Spreads Cybercrime Awareness With Ryan Reynolds-starrer

Ryan Reynolds was most recently seen in the Netflix film The Adam Project, which was released on the OTT giant, Netflix on March 11, 2022. Reynolds was seen playing the lead role alongside Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Walker Scobell and many others. Mumbai Police, who is known for spreading awareness about important issues through popular films took to social media to do so with the Ryan Reynolds-starrer.

Mumbai Police spreads awareness on cybercrime with The Adam Project

Mumbai Police shared a short clip featuring Ryan Reynolds, which saw him saying, "Don't do it, don't.. don't.. don't do it." The Mumbai Police mentioned this is what citizens must say when they are about to click on a suspicious link. Since the film is all about time travel, the Mumbai Police also used the hashtag 'Time Wont Travel Back' as they speak awareness about the issue. Several netizens took to the comments section to hail them for their efforts in spreading awareness through pop culture and movies.

Have a look at the post here

More about The Adam Project

The film was recently released on the online streaming platform and has been doing exceedingly well. It revolves around Adam Reed, a fighter pilot, who accidentally crash-lands into 2022 and must join forces with his younger self to safeguard the future. Netflix recently revealed that the film has been watched for a whopping 187.6 million hours by fans across the world and Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' wife took to her social media account to congratulate the team.

The Adam Project trailer

Sharing pictures from the premiere of the film, Lively mentioned that the director of the film, Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds should 'work together forever' as she called the recently released film her 'new favourite'. Her caption read, "187.6 million hours of #theadamproject watched on @netflix so far! I’m back now. That was a commitment, but the gift was all mine— I’ll do anything for my new favorite movie. @slevydirect & @vancityreynolds please work together forever. Gotta find your next project ASAP!… Ok. Gonna scroll the internet now. Anything I missed??"

Have a look at the post here