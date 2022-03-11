'The Adam Project' Release Date & Time: When Is 'The Adam Project' Releasing On Netflix ?

The Ryan Reynolds' starrer The Adam project is all set for its release. The upcoming film will revolve around the concept of time travel. The first official teaser of Ryan Reynolds' upcoming science fiction film, The Adam Project, was unveiled a few days back and it fueled fans' excitement levels. The movie will reunite Reynolds with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy and feature a star-studded cast. The highly talked about film is all set for its premiere on OTT giant Netflix. As its premiere is inching closer, here we bring you details about its release date and time.

Adam Project release date and Time

The Adam Project is scheduled to release on Friday, March 11, 2022, on Netflix and has a runtime of 106 minutes. Talking about its release time, Netflix movies are usually released on the streaming service at 12 a.m. Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time on the morning of the film’s release date. Therefore, there are high possibilities that The Adam Project will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, March 11, at 12 a.m. PT, aka 3 a.m. ET.

More about The Adam Project

The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell in the lead roles. The film's plot revolves around a man who comes from the future and meets his younger self. He then tries to save the planet with his late father. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, and Catherine Keener and will release on Netflix today, i.e on 11 March.

Image: Twitter/@NetflixFilm