'The Batman' Box Office Collection: Robert Pattinson Starrer Off To A Great Start In India

Prachi Arya
Image: Warner Bros


Despite facing tough competition at the box office with several major releases this week, The Batman, starring Rober Pattinson witnessed a great start. Apart from a month of waiting, fans were in awe of Pattinson's performance as Bruce Wayne in his DC debut. 

As per a report in Box Office India, The Batman collected Rs 22 crore over the first weekend after releasing on March 4. The film did great business, especially in metros, and managed to rake in a good amount while sharing the release with several other Bollywood releases. 

Rober Pattinson starrer The Batman's box office collections

With several fans and critics praising the story, direction, dialogues, sound and music, cinematography, and so on, the film has been doing great business. The film performed best in five-six metro cities and a few other major cities like Chandigarh. The latest superhero film is their favourite movie based on the DC hero. This is seen not just in the ratings and reviews of the Matt Reeves directorial but also at the box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie has made a whopping amount of $258,208,624 across the globe.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has made around $128 million in North America, but it turns out that the Robert Pattinson starrer collected $134 million and another $124 million internationally.  As the business of the film is growing steadily, it is expected the film should cross the Rs 50 crore mark this week. The box office collections of The Batman at the Indian box office are as follows:

Previews - Rs. 1 crore
Friday - Rs. 7 crores
Saturday - Rs. 9 crores
Sunday - Rs. 9.25 crores
Total - Rs. 26.25 crores

Headlined by Robert Pattinson, the film promised a raw and darker version of the cape crusader that delved deeper into his mission to eradicate crime from Gotham city by utilising his exceptional detective skills. After Batman v Superman and Aquaman, The Batman took the third position of the biggest openers for DC films in India.

(Image: Warner Bros)

