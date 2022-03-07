The Batman: Robert Pattinson Recalls 'intimate Experience' With Matt Reeves While Shooting

Emerging as one of the biggest openers for DC films in India, Matt Reeves' directorial The Batman has reportedly collected over Rs. 26 crores during its opening weekend. Headlined by Robert Pattinson, the film promised a raw and darker version of the cape crusader that delved deeper into his mission to eradicate crime from Gotham city by utilizing his exceptional detective skills. After Batman v Superman and Aquaman, The Batman took the third position of the biggest openers for DC films in India.

While fans were excited to see the Twilight star in the role of a dark Batman, the same was reflected in the actor's enthusiasm about essaying the role. Apart from studying the character, the actor was also reportedly closely guided by director Reeves and his meticulous vision of the long-gestating movie. Giving a glimpse into the same, Robert Pattinson recounted the experience of hearing Reeves's voice in his ear during the filming.

The Batman: Robert Pattinson recounts hearing Reeves in his ear while shooting

In an interview with Variety, the 35-year-old actor was asked about his experience of hearing Matt Reeves' voice via an earpiece during filming for The Batman. Revealing that the microphone was left on 'occasionally', Pattinson stated that hearing Reeves' voice was 'slightly disconcerting'. However, he also talked about how the actor would hear Reeves' reactions by stating, ''If it was a tense scene, you’d suddenly hear his breathing accelerate,''

Furhtmeore, the English actor admitted that it was 'very, very distracting' at times, however, he added, ''sometimes I’ve actually quite enjoyed hearing his real time reaction,'' Describing it as a 'strange intimate experience, Pattinson concluded, ''I’ve never been so close to a director’s perception of what I was doing before. It’s a strangely intimate experience.''

This is not the only anecdote shared by the actor from the sets of Warner Bros.’ The Batman as earlier, the actor revealed to BBC that he was told off by producers for his unusual habit of taking socks home from the sets. He stated, ''I kept getting told by Warner Brothers, like, 'You know, it's fine to have a few, but you take them every day. How many socks do you need? Because we've been shooting for a year."

Image: Instagram/@thebatman