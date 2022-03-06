'The Batman' Box Office India, Day 2: Robert Pattinson's Superhero Film Maintains Momentum

Superhero films have enjoyed a fan following in India over the years, and the collections of films like Avengers: Endgame and the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home are proof. The former had minted over Rs 300 crore in the country, while the latter entered the Rs 200 crore club even amid the pandemic.

The latest superhero film to hit the theatres was The Batman. However, the film has not opened on the level of the aforementioned movies, but it is attracting footfalls at the ticket windows. The Robert Pattinson film has earned around 15 crores at the Indian box office in two days.

The Batman, Day 2 Box Office collections India

The Batman, as per a report on Box office India, earned around Rs 8 crore at the Indian box office on Saturday. The report pegged the collections as 'solid.'

The movie has been performing the best in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The Batman is likely to finish its weekend around Rs 23 crore, which includes collections of Rs 75 lakh in paid previews on Thursday and around Rs 6 crore on Day 1.

This can be said to be a 'good' tally for a film that was not an out-and-out action superhero movie. That was the reason it had a 'limited appeal' apart from the metros. That was also why the regional dubbed versions were not doing well. The majority of the collections came in for the English version, unlike some of the other Hollywood movies, the report added.

As per the reports in international media, the day 1 worldwide collection of the film was $57 million.

The Batman movie cast and crew

Robert Pattinson is playing the character of the Caped Crusader for the first time. The role of Catwoman is being enacted by Zoe Kravitz. The role of the antagonist Riddler is played by Paul Dano while Colin Farrel plays Oswald aka Penguin.

Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard are some of the other members of the cast. The plot revolves around Batman standing up against corruption in Gotham City as he takes on a sadistic killer and attempts to uncover the criminal from the hidden clues he has left behind.

The film has been directed by Matt Reeves. He has also penned the screenplay along with Peter Craig.