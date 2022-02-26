'The Batman' Easter Egg On Google Lets Fan Summon Caped Crusader With Bat-Signal; Read

Ahead of The Batman's theatrical release, the Caped Crusader is flying across Google's search pages in a new easter egg. The makers of the movie are leaving no stones unturned to promote the upcoming superhero flick, but this time around, the Google search engine themselves have created a unique treat for the fans. The new easter egg allows fans to summon the Dark Knight and the whole screen then turns opaque black with the bat signal.

New Google easter egg allows fans to summon Batman

On Google Search engine, either on desktop or mobile, if one searches for “Bruce Wayne,” “Gotham City” or “Bat-Signal” they will see an animated yellow Bat-Signal icon in the results. Clicking or tapping on the Bat-Signal GIF will transform your screen into a stormy night sky that will feature the superhero's iconic bat-signal and soon Batman himself fires his famous grappling hook from swings into view.

As per Variety, a Google spokesperson revealed that Warner Bros. did not sponsor the Easter egg and it will run for one year on the site. The spokesperson said that the studios were well aware of the easter egg and were supportive of it. Meanwhile, Matt Reeves' The Batman will be released in the theatres next week and will introduce Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. The movie is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and has been making the headlines ever since the project was announced.

The Batman first began production when Ben Affleck had signed a movie that he was going to act, produce, write and direct. After Affleck opted out of the project, Reeves stepped in and decide to write a new script removing all the DCEU connections. Reeves and Robert Pattinson both have expressed their desire to make more sequels of the movie and Reeves said that he would like to expand the new Batverse.

The cast of The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is all set to release in India on March 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@thebatman