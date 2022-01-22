'The Batman': Robert Pattinson Reveals Latest Flick Will Be A 'detective Movie'

Fans' excitement is growing leaps and bounds as the release date of The Batman inches closer, with Robert Pattinson playing the caped crusader on his mission to protect Gotham city. For the uninitiated, Batman first appeared in the detective comics ranging back to 1939 and was hailed as 'the world's greatest detective'. However, his image became largely that of a superhero owing to the big cinematic adaptations over the years.

In a recent interview with MovieMaker Magazine, Robert Pattinson spoke about the detective aspect of Matt Reeves' directorial, as well as how the idea of the film was pitched to him by Reeves. Pattinson further talked about the importance of the detective aspect, which he felt was missing from the other Batman films.

Robert Pattinson talks about the detective aspect in The Batman

As per Screenrant, the Twilight star spoke about how Matt wanted to 'lean into the ‘world’s greatest detective aspect' and hoped for the project to be a 'detective noir movie'. Pattinson added that he could see Matt's vision come to fruition when he read the script, post which he declared it as a 'detective movie'.

He quipped how one caters to the detective aspect in the graphic novels, but it ends up taking a backseat, 'kind of on the backburner', in the movies. The various trailers of the upcoming instalment spell mystery as it appears The Riddler is targeting the high members of Gotham society. Bruce Wayne also seems to have a mysterious connection with these murders and goes on to uncover the truth about his family in the city of Gotham.

The film's official synopsis reads

"THE BATMAN is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting."

After facing multiple delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will witness a theatrical release on March 4, 2022.