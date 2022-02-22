'The Batman': Robert Pattinson Reveals Comic Books Helped Him With His Rendition Of Batman

Robert Pattinson is all set to make his DC debut with the upcoming film The Batman. The actor will play a new rendition of the Caped Crusador alongside Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle. The film is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 as fans are waiting to watch it ever since it was announced. While Robert Pattinson has earlier revealed this time's Gotham city's superhero will be different from what the viewers have seen over the years, he recently named the comic books that inspired him for the role.

The trailers and teasers of the upcoming film The Batman have revealed how dark it is going to be. Moreover, the Gotham city hero is also expected to be seen in a different avatar. Recently, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Robert Pattinson revealed he consumed as many comic books as possible to find some inspiration in unlikely places.

Most of the Batman movies involves stories and titbits of comics such as Batman: Year One and Batman: The Long Halloween. Seemingly, these comics-inspired The Batman director Matt Reeves as it portrays the hero's origin story. However, Pattinson was looking for something less obvious to seek his inspiration from. During the chat with the leading daily, the actor revealed he was willing to understand the billionaire and his motivation to don the cape. He said, "In the Christopher Nolan movies, it was kind of addressed in a pragmatic way and kind of explained pretty well." But he was "trying to find a different angle on it." Pattinson further revealed he read the comic books Batman: Shaman and The Man Who Falls to understand the character better.

Details about The Batman

Batman is one of the most awaited films of 2022. Apart from Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, the film also has Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as Ridler, Colin Farrell as Penguine and Jayme Lawson as Bella Real. The film is being helmed by Matt reeves, while Micheal Giacchino provided its music. The movie was extensively shot in the outskirts of London and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warner Bros. Pictures bankrolled the film which will hit the theatres on March 4, 2022.

Image: AP