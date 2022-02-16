Zoe Kravitz Says She Was 'really Excited' To Explore And Play Selina Kyle In 'The Batman'

Hollywood actor Zoe Kravitz is all set to make her DC debut with the forthcoming DC film The Batman. The actor will portray the role of Selina Kyle and her alter ego Catwoman in the film alongside Rober Pattinson's Caped Crusador. While the actor has earlier shared her excitement about the movie in various interviews, she recently revealed how she was even more excited to explore her own character.

In a recent Q&A session, reported by Screen Rant, Zoe Kravitz opened up about her work in The Batman. The actor also gave some insights into her character and quipped the audience will see both Selina and Catwoman in the film. She expressed how she was delighted to play Selina and not directly jump to her alter ego.

Zoe Kravitz 'really excited' to explore Catwoman's backstory

She said, "I mean, the character is so well developed in the script and I was really excited to explore her backstory and where she comes from, and the process that she goes through in terms of becoming closer to what will be Catwoman. But, it was really lovely to be able to play Selina and not have to jump straight to Catwoman."

The actor further mentioned the audience will get to know the entire journey of Selina Kyle and what circumstances led to her becoming Catwoman. She also added that to date, people have only known Catwoman and have never gotten a chance to explore Selina Kyle. But, in the upcoming film, people will have a chance to know more about Selina.

She said, "I think with these iconic characters that we all love so much, it can be overwhelming in terms of, 'Okay, now here's Catwoman.' And I have this wonderful opportunity to slowly develop her and the audience gets to come on that journey with me. But you know, obviously learning all the combat and the way she moves and finding ways to hint at who she will become, it was a really fun process."

More about The Batman

The Batman is one of the most anticipated DC films of the year and fans are waiting for its release ever since it was announced. The film will see a new rendition of Gotham's hero portrayed by Robert Pattinson. Apart from the Twilight star and Kravitz, the movie also stars Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Paul Dano as Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguine and Jayme Lawson as Bella Real. The movie will release on March 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@thebatman