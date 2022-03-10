'The Batman': Was Barry Keoghan The 'mystery Prisoner' Shown In Movie's Climax?

As Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman recently hit the screens and created a buzz among the fans, they also expressed their reactions to the mystery prisoner featured at the end of the film. While many claimed that it was Barry Keoghan who played the role of Joker in the Batman movie, here's what we know so far.

The Batman is the popular American superhero film released in 2022 and became the third-highest-grossing film of the year. The notable cast of the movie included actors namely Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot / Penguin, among others.

Barry Keoghan talks about his role in The Batman

According to an interview with Esquire Middle East, The Batman actor Barry Keoghan talked about his involvement in the movie and even lauded Matt Reeves, the director of the film for his ability to make his actors comfortable on sets. Keoghan also talked about filming scenes with Paul Dano and praised his acting talent.

Stating about how much he admired Matt Reeves, he said, "He’s a filmmaker I hugely admire as well. And to get to walk alongside him and see how he works, and seeing much like Chloe Zhao, how comfortable he makes you on set, and he gives you the time you need and what you want. I’m in such a blessed position."

While Barry Keoghan did not open up about whether he was the one who was seen at the end of the film, Matt Reeves confirmed that it was Barry Keoghan who was seen as the mystery prisoner whom Riddler was seen talking to in the Arkham Asylum.

Furthermore, he also revealed how he was a huge fan of Paul Dano, who plays the role of The Riddler in the film and stated, "I’m a huge, huge fan of Paul. He’s such a good dude as well. I’ve watched all of his movies, like Prisoners and stuff like that. People say that we’re kind of alike as well, and I’m like, are we?

Image: Instagram/@keoghan92