'The Batman': Robert Pattinson Starrer To Release On HBO Max In April 2022

Matt Reeves' The Batman will be streaming on HBO Max after a 45-day exclusive window in theatres, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has confirmed. The DC superhero flick will star Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader fighting against crime in Gotham city along with actors like Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, and Colin Farrell taking on pivotal roles.

After Ben Affleck left the project, Reeves took the reigns of reworking the storyline to accommodate a younger version of the hero, played by Pattinson this time. The film has faced multiple postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Robert caught the virus in September 2020. The Batman will now be released in the United States on March 4, 2022.

In a conversation with Vox's Recode, Kilar mentioned that the film will stream on HBO on April 19 next year, after a 45-day exclusive theatrical window. He spoke about a 'huge change' from the earlier hiatus of 8 to 9 months to 46 days for a film to be released on the platform.

WarnerMedia has made pertinent changes under Kilar's leadership keeping in line with the pandemic-induced theatre closures and lockdowns. Even Wonder Woman 1984 got released on HBO Max at the same time as its theatrical release, with the same strategy being followed for projects like The Suicide Squad, Dune, and The Matrix Resurrections.

According to Comicbook, Kilar further quipped that he's really glad that films like The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Elvis will show up on HBO on the 46th day of its theatrical release, giving people across territories access to them.

The upcoming venture showcases the violent side of the DC superhero as he breaks open the web of crimes spun by corrupt people while pursuing the Riddler (Dano), a serial killer. He also uncovers corruption that has ties with his own family and is made to forge allies to grab hold of Riddler, thereby seeking justice. Two sequels are in development along with two spin-off television series and they are set for HBO Max release.

