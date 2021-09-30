'The Batman': Robert Pattinson Teases More Surprises To Come At The DC FanDome

Matt Reeves' The Batman is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and will feature Robert Pattinson taking on the role of The Dark Knight. The first trailer of the movie was released a year back and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for any updates about the latest reimagining of the iconic superhero. The movie's lead, Robert Pattinson on the red carpet of Academy Museum’s premiere party, teased fans about what to expect in the upcoming DC FanDome and said that they would get to see some fun things done by him and Zoë Kravitz who plays the role of Catwoman.

Robert Pattinson teases more The Batman content in DC FanDome

Robert Pattinson recently attended the Academy Museum’s premiere party and spoke to Variety about his upcoming The Batman movie. Teasing fans he said, "Me and Zoë [Kravitz] did some stuff. It’s a fun little thing, There are lots of little surprises for it." The Twilight alum also confirmed that he had watched some portions of his DC film during the interview. "I’ve seen some of the movie now and it’s kind of really cool. It's really cool."The movie is scheduled to release on March 4, 2022.

Earlier this year in August, exclusive footage of Matt Reeves' The Batman was screened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and also included a featurette of the director and Pattinson talking about the upcoming film. Reeves in the footage said that the upcoming instalment of Batman would be the 'most emotional Batman movie' ever. He said, "I felt that we've seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven't been being grounding it in the way that Year One does, to come right into a young Batman, not being an origin tale, but referring to his origins and shaking him to his core."

Pattinson also spoke about his role as the Caped Crusader and said that the movie was different and special to him. He added, "For some reason, Batman has always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century, and so many people connect with it on such a deep level for so many different reasons. From the first conversation I had with Matt about it, I just knew that there was something radically different."

Image: Instagram/@batmanlegacy2022