'The Batman' New Posters Give Closer Look At Robert Pattinson's Life, Love Interest; See

There is a lot of buzz around the latest Batman franchise. A few days back the makers of the film dropped a scintillating trailer of the film leaving the fans amazed with its stunning visuals. Robert Pattinson is all set to don the black mask and cape to become the hero of Gotham city in the much-awaited flick that is titled The Batman. Recently, the makers of the film have unveiled two new posters one shows a close-up of Robert Pattinson’s cowled and masked face. The other features Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman.

Here take a look at the first poster-

The second poster has now fueled the excitement among fans who cannot wait to watch the film as it drops hints about some sizzling chemistry between the Bat and the Cat in the upcoming DC film. In the new still from the film, they are seen in their superhero costumes.

Check out the second poster-

The Batman's trailer

A few days back the makers of The Batman dropped the film's trailer. The trailer showcased the chemistry between Pattinson's Batman and Kravitz's Catwoman. It started with glimpses of Batman and then switched to a woman approaching Bruce Wayne. The trailer further featured some terrifying glimpses of how The Riddler sends a message to Batman along with some dead bodies. Catwoman then enters the frame and for the need of the hour, they both join hands. The trailer further, then gives insights into their relationship in the film. In India, the film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The trailers in all the languages have been released. Here check out the trailer of the film in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu-

Apart from Robert Pattinson, the film stars Zoe Kravitz play Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. The other stars in the film include Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguine, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred. The film is directed by Matt Reeves and is slated to release on March 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram@warnerbrosindia