'The Batman' Trailer: Robert Pattinson's Voice Signals 'it's A Warning'

DC Comics recently took to their official Twitter handle and unveiled a new teaser and trailer for the upcoming superhero, The Batman, ahead of this weekend's FanDome. The new teaser features a Batman trailer for Matt Reeves' adaptation of the Dark Knight and it stars Robert Pattinson as the Batman.

Batman trailer unveiled

The new trailer showcases the Bat-Signal lighting up with a red light in a stormy dark night. At the same time, in the background, Robert Pattinson as Batman can be heard saying that the light is 'not just a signal, it's a warning.' The Twilight actor will be at DC Comics' FanDome together with Zoe Kravitz, the Catwoman in the upcoming DC film. Sharing the teaser, DC Comics wrote: "'It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.' this Tweet for reminders before and when #TheBatman is released."

Later, they also dropped yet another trailer video featuring Pattinson. They tweeted, "Robert Pattinson is #TheBatman. Watch the #DCFandome Teaser Trailer now." Many fans and followers dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Several netizens reposted the teaser-trailer and expressed their excitement for the upcoming superhero film.

Earlier, Pattinson had teased fans BatCat reunion at the event. He said that fans can expect many surprises from the highly-anticipated film. Alongside Pattinson and Kravitz, The Batman cast also includes Paul Dano as The Riddler, an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

The upcoming film's shoot was wrapped in the month of March 2020. Reeves has plenty of post-production time before the film hit the cinemas on March 4, 2022. As for 2021's DC Comics, FanDome, the free event will be streaming live on Saturday, October 16. It is expected to last four hours.

The story will be taking place in 'Year Two' of Bruce Wayne being Batman when the vigilante has gained the trust of Gotham’s citizens. However, it is still getting used to fighting supervillains. Furthermore, Warner Bros. is quite confident in The Batman's success, as the production house already confirmed the upcoming two spin-off series that will be premiering on the streaming site, HBO Max. The first spin-off will revolve around Gotham City Police Department, while the second one will be focusing on Farrell's incarnation of The Penguin.

