'The Batman': Warner Bros. Thailand Unveils Life-size Statue Of Robert Pattinson

As The Batman's release date inches closer, Warner Bros. is leaving no stones unturned to promote the upcoming Dark Knight movie. As a part of their marketing campaign, Warner Bros. Thailand unveiled a life-size statue of Robert Pattinson in Batman's suit. As the state was unveiled several netizens took to social media and shared the picture of the statue. Take a look at Robert Pattinson's life-size statue here.

Life-size Robert Pattinson statue as Batman unveiled in Thailand

As The Batman gears up for its worldwide release, the makers are unveiling more extravagant marketing pieces to promote the superhero flick. Warner Bros. Thailand's took to their official social media and shared pictures of an actual life-sized statue of Robert Pattinson as Batman. As they shared the photo, they wrote, "Batman storms the city, rising up in front of Fortune Town before getting ready for a full-blown blast in cinemas."

New life-size display of Robert Pattinson's Batman in Thailand 🦇#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/Gk9tfpKFJb — DC World Telugu 🦇 (@DCWorldTelugu) February 7, 2022

The Batman is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the year and has been directed by Matt Reeves. The movie will introduce Pattinson as the Dark Knight and will follow the vigilante in his second year of fighting crime as he pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice.

In an interview with Total Film, Robert revealed that he obsessed over the role of Batman for over a year. He said, "I just kept obsessively checking up on it for the next year or so. Even my agents were like, 'Oh, interesting. I thought you only wanted to play total freaks?' And I was like, 'He is a freak!'"

The cast of The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is set to hit the theatres In India on March 4, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@WarnerBrosTH/Instagram/@batmanmovie