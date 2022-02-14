'The Batman': Zoe Kravitz Recalls How She Aced Her Audition For The Role Of Catwoman

Zoe Kravitz recently opened up about her role in The Batman, which also stars Robert Pattinson. Getting candid in an interview, Zoe said that she was not excited when she got the role in 2019. As per the actor, "Most of the time you don’t get the part. So my instinct is always to say, ‘It’s not mine'."

Backed by DC Films, 6th & Idaho, and Dylan Clark Productions, The Batman will be a reboot of the Batman film franchise. Matt Reeves has directed the film and also assisted Peter Craig while writing the screenplay. The makers are also planning two sequels along with two spin-off TV series for HBO Max.

'I used to work out for 3 hours to look good in a catsuit': Zoe Kravitz

In an interview with Elle UK, Zoe recalled her audition and said that they gave her a motorcycle helmet and said, ‘Walk in, take it off, and start the scene', adding, "This is how I don’t get the part. I don’t get the part because the helmet gets stuck on my head, and I don’t look cool. I’ll get my lines, but I will f**k up this helmet moment." Soon after her audition, the director of The Batman told Kravitz, "You're her".

When she got the role, Zoe recalled, "The fandom is wild. When the announcement came out, I got more phone calls than I’d gotten on any birthday." She said that she used to work out for three hours after having eight-hour days on set. She further added, "You want to look good in a catsuit, but I wanted it to be realistic that I’m able to do anything in this film. So I had to be strong. I got stronger than I’ve ever been."

More on The Batman

The Batman is the upcoming DC superhero film that fans are eagerly awaiting and the movie is slated for a release in March. The makers recently shared an update about an upcoming event that will enable fans to watch the film ahead of its theatrical release. Apart from Robert Pattinson, other prominent actors in the movie also include Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot / Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, among others.

Image: Instagram/@thebatman