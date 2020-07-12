'The Blind Side' And Other Binge-worthy Films Based On American Football

American Football is a sport that is mainly popular in the US and Canada. Along with popular teams and players, many films have been developed around the sport. Some of the most iconic ones include The Blind Side, Any Given Sunday, and more. Take a look at some of the must-watch Hollywood films that are based on American football.

Popular Hollywood films based on American Football

The Blind Side

Directed by John Lee Hancock, The Blind Side hit the screens in 2009. The film stars Sandra Bullock, Quinton Aaron, and Tim McGraw in the lead roles. The film revolved around a homeless American-African teenager named Michael who gets adopted by a Caucasian family. The family is set to help him overcome his learning difficulties and achieve excellence in American football.

Concussion

Directed by Peter Landesman, Concussion hit the screens in 2015. The film also stars Will Smith, Alec Baldwin, and David Morse in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Dr Bennet Omalu who tries to convince the football authorities and create awareness among the public about the presence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (a type of football-related head trauma in players).

Invincible

Invincible is a 2006 sports drama directed by Ericson Core. The film starred Elizabeth Banks, Mark Wahlberg, and Greg Kinnear in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a struggling 30-year-old man named Vince who finds out that his wife has filed for a divorce. His life takes a turn when he joins a football team, Philadelphia Eagles.

The Longest Yard

Released in May 2005, The Longest Yard was directed by Peter Segal. The film stars Burt Reynolds, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and Ed Lauter. The plot of the film revolves around a famous footballer named Paul who lands in jail. He meets a warden named Rudolph who is a football fan and asks him to put together a team consisting of prison inmates in order to challenge the prison guards.

Draft Day

Directed by Ivan Reitman, Draft Day hit the screens in 2015. The film starred Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner, Chadwick Boseman, and Denis Leary. The plot of the movie revolved around the general manager of the Cleveland Browns named Sonny Weaver Jr. He has a lot on his mind than just which players to recruit for one of the most important days of football, the NFL Draft Day.

Any Given Sunday

Directed by Oliver Stone, Any Given Sunday was released in 1999. The film stars Al Pacino, Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, and Oliver Stone. The plot of the film revolves around a veteran football coach who must confront his fallout with the team's owner while also dealing with the team's losses and rising internal conflicts.

