Julian Edelman Admits To Faking Concussion; NFL Decision On Fine Still Pending

The New England Patriots secured the AFC East title after a 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills. However, the Patriots' resurgence wasn't the only story to have emanated from the win over the Buffalo Bills. Julian Edelman made headlines after the game at the Gillette Stadium when he admitted to faking a head injury after a collision with Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

Not sure the OPI was intentional on Edelman. Looks like maybe he's just protecting himself. But I also get why it has to be called. Stalls the drive but Folk buries a long FG and #Patriots retake the lead, 13-10. pic.twitter.com/blbWEZFlDy — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 21, 2019

Julian Edelman pulls a Lazarus act against the Buffalo Bills

Julian Edelman admits he played up supposed head injury against Bills: 'I was trying to sell it' https://t.co/Htea476JXr pic.twitter.com/YSvPjJ1boc — For The Win (@ForTheWin) December 23, 2019

During the game, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman ran head-first into Jordan Poyer. Following the collision, Edelman lay on the ground, motionless. However, barely three seconds later, Julian Edelman appeared to recover from the collision once he saw that the penalty flags had been thrown. Following the incident, the Patriots wide receiver had to sit out a quarter of the game in order to be tested under NFL's concussion protocol. Edelman was called for offensive pass interference, which brought back a would-be touchdown from Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson. Right after the game, Julian Edelman confirmed that he faked the concussion.

“I was trying to sell it. I was trying to sell. Maybe they didn’t see it, and then three flags were literally in my face. That sell didn’t work, and it got me out for a full quarter.” - Julian Edelman

While Julian Edelman's play-acting may not have benefitted anyone on the field, it remains to be seen whether the Patriots wide receiver will be punished for faking the head injury. Regardless of whether he was trying to get out of an offensive pass interference call, there is precedence for the NFL to fine both Julian Edelman and the New England Patriots. In 2012, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was fined $15,000 for faking an injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers were also fined $35,000 after the incident.

