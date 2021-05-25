The Conjuring 3's Spooky New Clips Sheds Light On Deeds Of The Devil; Watch Here

The makers of The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It have released new clips from Edward Warren and Lorraine Warren's latest on-screen paranormal adventure. The Conjuring 3's latest clips see some of the main characters face the adverse effects of an exorcism going wrong, which would prove to be instrumental in building up the tension and augment the horror factor of the third Conjuring outing. The clips in question also give the viewers a sense of the motives of the titular "Devil" and that of his character. Read on to see the clips.

The Conjuring 3's latest clips that show the aftermath of an exorcism going wrong:

A little about The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It:

As per a report on ScreenRant, The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It will follow the story of Arne Johnson, who killed his landlord in the year 1981. Post his arrest, Johnson went on to claim demonic possession as a defence, making him the first one in the history of the United States to do so. Soon, the case would come to be known as the Devil Made Me Do It case, which has been incorporated in the upcoming film's title.

Originally, the case even involved an 11-year-old David Glatzel, who was believed to be possessed after a lengthy list of troubling occurrences. His family, eventually, contacted the Warrens. It was during an attempted exorcism of Glatzel that family friend Johnson, who was present at the time, is said to have been possessed by the demon that resided in Glatzel all along. The film in question will see the return of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life supernatural entity specialists Edward Warren and Lorraine Warren respectively.

Details regarding 'The Conjuring 3' Release Date in India:

As far as The Conjuring 3's release date in India is concerned, the film is slated to get its silver screen debut on June 4th, 2021. In certain parts of the world, the film will even get a direct-to-OTT release on HBO Max, where the film will be available for streaming at no extra charge to the user for a total of 31 days from the date of release. As far as the release plans for certain parts of the world are concerned, nothing can be said with certainty as yet, owing to the freshly implemented lockdown restrictions that have been placed by various governments of the globe. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

