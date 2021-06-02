'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' Final Trailer: Spooky And Darkest Of The Lot

The final trailer of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has been released by the makers of the film ahead of its world premiere. The trailer in question includes some new footage and a handful of fairly masterfully mounted sequences which do give the sense that June 4th will see the release of what could be the darkest The Conjuring film yet. The Conjuring 3 final trailer can be found below. Additionally, one can take a look at what does the portal have to say about the same following the trailer.

The Conjuring 3 final trailer:

The Conjuring 3 trailer review:

The trailer above gives its viewers a better sense of Arne Johnson the character and the manner in which the titular demon supposedly has its hold onto him. Additionally, the visuals of scratch marks in the most unexpected places and ominous images that are witnessed by either David Glatzel's character or that of Johnson reveals the trickster nature of the supernatural entity. One especially terrifying image, featuring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren respectively, is artfully placed close to the end of the above trailer. All of this new footage successfully highlights the horror aspect of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. But, given that most of the visuals that one will get to see above has essentially come from recycled footage from the previous promos, it does not excite its viewers from a storytelling or drama perspective.

A little about The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

Leading The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It cast members, such as Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will be seen reprising their roles of Ed and Lorraine Warren for the film once again. The film is based on the story of the case that centred on Arne Johnson, who killed his landlord in the year 1981. Post his arrest, Johnson went on to claim demonic possession as a defence, making him the first one in the history of the United States to do so. Soon, the case would come to be known as the" Devil Made Me Do It" case, which has been incorporated in the upcoming film's title. The film will be released in theatres across the world and on HBO Max on June 4th. As far as details regarding The Conjuring 3 release date in India is concerned, nothing has been shared by the concerned authorities as yet, partially owing to the second wave of the coronavirus that has plagued the country. More information concerning the same will be shared with the readers as and when made available.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT

