The Dark Knight Actor Michael Caine Opens Up About Retiring At 90: I'm Sort Of...

British actor Michael Caine has previously spoken about his possible retirement. He’d said back in 2021 that his role in Best Sellers, a comedy from director Lina Roessler, might be his last. Now, the actor, who played the role of Alfred in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, has confirmed that he is at a point where he might as well be retired.

3 things you need to know

Michael Caine made his debut all the way back in 1964.

He has appeared in a total of seven films from filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

Caine has played the role of Batman’s butler Alfred in The Dark Knight trilogy.

Michael Caine opens up about retirement

During an interview, Michael Caine told The Telegraph that he is 90 now. He added that he is unable to walk properly. “I sort of am retired now,” said Caine. He is currently gearing up for his film The Great Escaper, which is his first film since the pandemic.

Speaking about the film, he said, “I was so happy to do it. I just loved the character of Bernie. I thought he was incredible, and it’s so beautifully written. With Covid and all that, I hadn’t done a picture for three years, and I thought I was finished. And I suddenly did it – and had such a wonderful time.”

How Caine overcame working at 90

When Caine was asked about how he ended up doing his role at such an old age, he said, “They gave me a very good walking stick, and I was able to do scenes that needed that.” He added that he’d done his scenes just once, and then he’d relax. “I’d just do them once, and then fall over. But just one take and that’s it. Forget it.” Michael Caine's The Great Escaper will release in UK theatres on October 6.