'The Devil Wears Prada' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

The Devil Wears Prada is a popular comedy film that was released back in 2006. Directed by David Frankel, the film has the backdrop of the world of fashion. The story focuses on a young woman who lands a highly demanding job in the fashion industry and works under an esteemed fashion magazine editor. The star cast of The Devil Wears Prada features a number of well-known Hollywood personalities. Following is the list of all the actors who have played major characters in The Devil Wears Prada cast.

The Devil Wears Prada cast

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly

Meryl Streep has played the role of Miranda, who is an editor of the popular fashion magazine and highly demanding in nature. Streep is considered to be one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood, having worked in numerous hit films in the past. Some of the popular ones include The Iron Lady, The Post, Julie & Julia. She will be next seen in Don't Look Up, which is set to release later this year.

Anne Hathaway as Andrea "Andy" Sachs

Anne Hathaway has played the role of Andy, who is determined to make a name for herself in the world of fashion. Hathaway is another major name in Hollywood, with several memorable acting performances to her name. She is best known for her roles in The Dark Knight Rises, Alice in Wonderland, The Intern, Interstellar and many more.

Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton

Emily Blunt has portrayed Emily in the film, who is the senior assistant of Miranda. This movie is considered to be one of the breakthrough films for Blunt, who eventually went on to star in a list of hit films. Some of her popular films include Gulliver's Travels, The Girl on the Train, and A Quiet Place. She has also worked in its recently released sequel, which is currently running in theatres.

Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling

Tucci has played the role of Nigel, an art director who helps Andy in acquiring a deeper knowledge of fashion. Tucci is another experienced actor from this star cast, having appeared in numerous other known films. These include Captain America: The First Avenger, Transformers: Age of Extinction and its sequel, and many more.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.