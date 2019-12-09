The Eternals: Will Thanos Make An Appearance In The Angelina Jolie MCU Movie?

Now that Marvel has completed 4 Phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Phase 5 of MCU will be expanding its wings and going into its other space-based properties like the Eternals and celestial beings’ stories. We have seen celestial beings are present in the MCU and have fans have seen a small glimpse of them too. One of the next big movies in the MCU is going to be The Eternals. It has recently come to light that Thanos will be seen in The Eternal movie. Here is all you should know.

Thanos will be present in The Eternals?

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/k6ZgfX38VW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

While speaking to an entertainment portal, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, was asked about the future of the MCU after Phase 4. The entertainment portal asked about The Eternals in particular. He revealed that Deviants are present in the MCU and the Eternals will be the people who were created by the celestials to protect humanity and will be fighting them in the movie.

The portal also asked whether Thanos will be a part of The Eternals or not. Kevin Fiege answered the question by neither confirming nor denying it. In the comics, Thanos is the son of Mentor/ A'lars who is an Eternal, while his mother is from Titan. There are a lot of chances that we can see the purple giant in the Eternal movies. If Thanos is present in The Eternals, we might get to learn why he was trying to snap the population of the universe in half and out of existence. Only time will tell whether we will see Thanos in the Eternal movie. The Eternals is set to release on November 4, 2020.

