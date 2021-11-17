'The Expendables 4': 2 Crew Members Injured During Production Of Sylvester Stallone Film

During the production of Sylvester Stallone starrer action film, The Expendables 4, two crew members have been injured, reported Deadline. The film is currently being shot in Greece. The report suggests according to producer Millennium, one injury involved a painter who fell from height during pre-production. The painter required hospital treatment, however, they have now recovered.

Two injured on the sets of Sylvester Stallone's 'The Expendables 4'

As per the report by the news portal, the second injury occurred recently when a stuntman backed up a slow-moving vehicle over a camera assistant's foot. The report suggests the camera assistant has now recovered. A representative from the production told the entertainment portal that the film's production is 'taking every precaution to ensure the safety of all crew.'

The Lionsgate actioner is helmed by Scott Waugh, which is filming in Thessaloniki, northern Greece. Along with Stallone, the fourth instalment of the hit franchise also stars Megan Fox, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Andy Garcia, Iko Uwais, 50 Cent, Levy Tran, Tony Jaa, and Randy Couture.

The lucrative The Expendables franchise is no stranger to such incidents. In the year 2011, a stuntman breathed his last and another was injured during filming in Bulgaria. Reportedly, 26-year-old Kun Liu was killed while performing on an inflatable boat on the Ognyanovo dam. One year later his parents filed suit against Millennium Films for his wrongful demise.

In several years, a number of the veteran actors featuring in the films have described their own injuries, a few of which can likely be attributed to age. In 2014, Sylvester Stallone said during promotion for The Expendables 3, when he does the film, he breaks his neck, his spine, and dislocated shoulders.' He revealed once he fell on his back and had to 'put some metal' in there.

Earlier, Terry Crews had also talked about a 'near-death' experience on the same shoot that involved Jason Statham driving a truck into the Black Sea. However, Antonio Banderas stated he had a lingering knee injury on the first day of production while running to jump into a helicopter. Post Alec Baldwin's Rust tragedy, producers are under renewed pressure in order to ensure stringent health and safety measures on the film's set.

(Image: Instagram/@expendables)