The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Becomes The Most-watched Series Premiere For Disney+

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered on Disney+ Hotstar premium on March 19, 2021. The series is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On March 22, Disney+ announced that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has become the streaming service’s most-watched series premiere ever during its opening weekend. It is also the most-watched title on a global basis, including in Disney+ Hotstar markets.

The series premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier exceeds the series premieres of popular and hit shows like The Mandalorian and WandaVision. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier joins the premieres list of Marvel Studios’ first live-action series, WandaVision, and the season two premiere of The Mandalorian from Lucasfilm as the three most-watched Disney+ Original series-opening weekends to-date.

No viewership numbers were provided whatsoever. The streaming platform did not provide any degree of viewers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in comparison to the other shows. They only mentioned that the three shows are the streaming service’s top three most-watched weekend premieres.

However, SambaTV reports that 1.7 million households tuned into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier last weekend crossing the 1.6M who tuned into WandaVision‘s opening weekend. The report collects data from terrestrial TVs. Earlier this month, Disney announced that the streaming service had topped 100 million subscribers in over a year. On March 26, the platform will increase its monthly fee in the U.S. by $1, to $7.99.

More about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a miniseries created by Malcolm Spellman. The series is based on the Marvel Comics characters Sam Wilson aka Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier. The events of the show take place after the film Avengers: Endgame.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast includes Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, Georges St-Pierre, Adepero Oduye, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, and Daniel Brühl. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier plot is about a mismatched set of two who team up for a global adventure. The adventure will test their survival skills and patience. The show will run for six episodes until April 23, 2021. It is a part of Phase Four of the MCU.