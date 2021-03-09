'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Character Posters Unveiled; Villain Zemo Returns

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of the most awaited projects by Marvel Studious, with Anothony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their roles of Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier respectively. It will be a television miniseries, quite like WandaVision. Both these miniseries have reprised some of the prominent characters of MCU and brought back some of the older ones as well. Marvel Studios has recently shared posters of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which also include that of Agent 13 and Baron Zemo, who was the villain in Captain America: Civil War.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier character posters unveiled

While it was only expected that the posters of The Falcon and Winter Soldier would be shared soon, the posters of Agent 13 and Baron Zemo has come as a pleasant surprise for the fans. Every person who has followed Marvel films would remember the character of Zemo, which is played by Daniel Bruhl. The character was responsible for causing a rift between the Avengers before Thanos sets on his journey to find the Infinity Stones. Zemo exposed that Steve Rogers knew that Tony Stark’s parents were killed by the Winter Soldier while he was being controlled by the Hydra.

The upcoming miniseries will bring back the major characters from Captain America, now that Steve Rogers has been retired. Fans had enjoyed the comic chemistry between Barnes and Wilson in Civil War. The look of Sharon Carter or Agent 13 has also been revealed in the posters. Zemo, however, seems to have been given a completely different costume, that even features a mask over his face. However, this costume was not seen in Civil War, which showed Zemo’s character ultimately getting caught by Black Panther.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is all set to premiere on March 19, which is barely a couple of weeks away. It will have a total of six episodes and each one will be released over a gap of days in between, quite like WandaVision. The production of this series had come to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic and eventually resumed with the provided guidelines.