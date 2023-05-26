The Flash Director Shares The Biggest Spoiler With Fans Ahead Of Film Release

Warner Bros.' The Flash holds a special surprise for all die-hard DC fans. Nicolas Cage will be appearing in a short but impactful cameo in The Flash, as Superman. This exciting nugget of information came after it was revealed that Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will be reprising their own versions of Batman and Bruce Wayne for the film.

Nicolas Cage as Superman in The Flash

Director of The Flash, Andres Muschietti recently dropped the news that the Superman cameo in The Flash will be played by none other than Nicolas Cage. He revealed how it had been an absolute pleasure to work with the actor revealing how despite it being a cameo role, Cage left no stone unturned to completely delve into it. Muschietti also fondly shared how he had dreamt to work with Nicolas Cage for all his life and that he cannot wait to possibly do this again.

Cage's love for the Man of Steel

Most Nicolas Cage and DC fans will know how much of a big deal it is for Nicolas Cage to finally step in to the hefty role of Superman. Cage has always been very vocal about his fascination with Superman. Incidentally, Nicolas Cage was also all set to play the Man of Steel in Tim Burton's Superman Lives, 25 years back, which failed to take off. Though Cage at the time did not get the opportunity to play the role, he nevertheless sustained in his admiration for the superhero, even naming his son Kal-El which was Superman's name on his home planet of Krypton.

The Flash with 2 Batmans

The Flash is already emerging to be a rather attention-grabbing project. Not only will it feature a Superman cameo, but will also feature not one, but two Batmans. Both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck have been confirmed to hold roles in The Flash. Michael Keaton will be reprising his version of Batman and Bruce Wayne from Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns which released in 1989 and and 1992 respectively. Ben Affleck on the other hand will be returning to the role of Batman from Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. The recently released trailer gives an ample glimpse of both Affleck and Keaton sharing screenspace with Flash.

With one Superman and two Batmans, The Flash has held the attention of all DC fans. Directed by Andres Muschietti. The Flash stars Ezra Miller in the role of Barry Allen. The film is eyeing a June 16 theatrical release.