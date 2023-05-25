The Flash Trailer: Ezra Miller Prepares Fans For DC's Multiverse Of Madness

The Flash is one of the most anticipated superhero films of 2023. It is set to reboot the DC Universe and rewrite its timeline to pave the way for future projects. The Flash final trailer was revealed on May 23 and as expected, featured plenty of action from the titular superhero, played by Ezra Miller, as well as the yet-to-be-introduced Supergirl.

The trailer kicks off with Barry Allen ready to run at his lightning-fast speed when he encounters an overly enthusiastic fan. Subsequently, he speaks with Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne about changing the timeline to bring his parents back. While Bruce warns him about the consequences of his actions, Barry does it anyway and then is thrust into a world that features familiar, though fundamentally different characters.

Michael Shannon returns in The Flash as General Zod after a decad. He played the role in Man of Steel (2023). Actress Sasha Calle is also seen as Supergirl, who is every bit as strong as Superman. To add to the exciting mix, Michael Keaton, who played the role of Batman in the 1989 title film and its follow-up Batman Returns (1992), dons the bat suit one more time.

The Flash and upcoming DCU projects

The Flash is directed by Andrés Muschietti, who is also popular for films such as It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019). The film will essentially change the current timeline of the DCU, with all the events that have happened in previous DCU entries. It is currently unknown whether any of the DCU actors such as Zachary Levi, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa or Ezra Miller will remain part of the future of DCU or not.

The Flash releases on June 15, after which the next in line from DC Studios is Blue Beetle. It will be based on the character of Jaime Reyes, who discovers a piece of alien tech which bonds with him and bestows upon him a nearly indestructible suit of armour. Following its August 18 release, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is next in line. Jason Momoa will reprise his role as Aquaman. There are currently no announced DC films in the near future following Aquaman 2, which releases on December 20, 2023. However, Superman: Legacy, which will be written and directed by James Gunn, will release on July 11, 2025.