'The Flash' First Look: Netizens Can't Keep Calm After Seeing Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne

Ever since The Flash first look images have found their way onto the internet, the Twitterati, as well as the Netizens at large, have taken to the Micro-Blogging site to share their thoughts on Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne in his advanced years. The tweets below see the netizens share their excitement after seeing Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne thirty years after he made his appearance as the character in Tim Burton's Batman Returns (1992). Some members of the Twitterati, on the other hand, have termed Keaton's iteration of the troubled billionaire-turned-vigilante as the best version of the same up until now. Read on to see what do the Netizens think of Michael Keaton's return as Bruce Wayne.

Netizens react to the return of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne for The Flash:

MICHAEL KEATON AS BRUCE WAYNE THEN AND NOW pic.twitter.com/CicDu0VCL8 — sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) June 20, 2021

I’m INCREDIBLY excited to have Michael Keaton back as Bruce Wayne. That’s MY Batman right there. But this makes me laugh. It’s an obstructed pic of Keaton in a suit. That could literally be him in any movie. This is the first look at “Gung Ho 2” 🤣 https://t.co/NrP1HPyTWB — T-AIAC (@Tom_AIAC) June 20, 2021

MICHAEL KEATON COMO BRUCE WAYNE EN #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/vHdoKxacaj — roberto. (@luisrobertomp) June 21, 2021

Why yes I am f*****g cock-a-hoop at this. Michael Keaton on set of the The Flash as Bruce Wayne. Get f*****g in!! pic.twitter.com/ysZgUjIIy8 — Andrew Turnbull (@andrewdturnbull) June 20, 2021

The best Batman. Michael Keaton returns as Bruce Wayne #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/0j0iL75X2B — TALAY (@talaylayyo) June 20, 2021

Michael Keaton's coming back as Bruce Wayne and I am jumping up and down with excitement! He's my absolute favourite!! Squee!!!! https://t.co/f907V6AbnO — ⚓TinyToesTracy🐝 (@TinyToesTom05) June 20, 2021

Props to Andy Muschietti and the creative team for deciding to give Michael Keaton a wig in #TheFlash. This is exactly what I was hoping Keaton’s Bruce Wayne would look like 30 years after Batman Returns. pic.twitter.com/PrwaDkXRbR — Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) June 20, 2021

Me seeing those set pics of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne pic.twitter.com/nIj8pRblVi — James Reinhardt (@JamesReinhardt) June 20, 2021

The Flash release date, cast, & more:

As far as The Flash release date is concerned, the feature presentation is set slated for a theatrical release on 4th November 2022. On the subject of the additions to the list of The Flash cast members, it is believed that the film will also see Ben Affleck as his version of the troubled billionaire vigilante in the upcoming DCEU film. More information regarding the same and details pertaining to the function of the character of Michael Keaton in The Flash will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

