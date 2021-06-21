Last Updated:

'The Flash' First Look: Netizens Can't Keep Calm After Seeing Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne

The Flash first look: Netizens can't keep calm after seeing Michael Keaton mark his return as Bruce Wayne/Batman with the film. Read on for more.

Written By
Ganesh Raheja
Michael Keaton

Image: A still from Tim Burton's Batman (1989)


Ever since The Flash first look images have found their way onto the internet, the Twitterati, as well as the Netizens at large, have taken to the Micro-Blogging site to share their thoughts on Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne in his advanced years. The tweets below see the netizens share their excitement after seeing Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne thirty years after he made his appearance as the character in Tim Burton's Batman Returns (1992). Some members of the Twitterati, on the other hand, have termed Keaton's iteration of the troubled billionaire-turned-vigilante as the best version of the same up until now. Read on to see what do the Netizens think of Michael Keaton's return as Bruce Wayne.

Netizens react to the return of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne for The Flash:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Flash release date, cast, & more:

As far as The Flash release date is concerned, the feature presentation is set slated for a theatrical release on 4th November 2022. On the subject of the additions to the list of The Flash cast members, it is believed that the film will also see Ben Affleck as his version of the troubled billionaire vigilante in the upcoming DCEU film. More information regarding the same and details pertaining to the function of the character of Michael Keaton in The Flash will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

First Published:
